IG Gold Market Cap Tops $11.05 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $44,426.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00262661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

