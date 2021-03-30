Ignition Trading Up 75.5% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 75.5% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $152,601.39 and $49.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,888.75 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00101027 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,413,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,193 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

