IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,385 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 378.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XXII traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 11,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

