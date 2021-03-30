IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.62 and a 200 day moving average of $483.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.