IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,637,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. 30,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,264. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97.

