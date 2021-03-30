IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 786 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of PTH traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.61. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

