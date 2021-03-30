IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 1,161,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

