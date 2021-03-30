IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 99,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

