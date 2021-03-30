IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 189,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,091. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

