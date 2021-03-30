IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. 91,536 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.