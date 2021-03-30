IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. 565,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,527. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

