IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,687. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

