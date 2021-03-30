IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,078. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

