IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 383,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,427,676. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

