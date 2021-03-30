IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,301.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 59,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after buying an additional 441,763 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 5,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,660. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

