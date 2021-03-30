IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $147.15. 38,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,212. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

