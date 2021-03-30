IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,562 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.