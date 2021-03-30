IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,963 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ares Capital by 582.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 289,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

ARCC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,429. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

