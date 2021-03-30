IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.