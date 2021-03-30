iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:IH traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 130,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,468. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.
Separately, National Securities started coverage on iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
