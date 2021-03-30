iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IH traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 130,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,468. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

