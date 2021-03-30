II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIVI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. II-VI has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

