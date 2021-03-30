Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $397.76. 42,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.14 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.59 and a 200-day moving average of $366.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

