Illuvium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.91 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $74.41 or 0.00126419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $13.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,283 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

