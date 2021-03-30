ImageCash (IMGC) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ImageCash has a market cap of $42,345.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,247,989 coins and its circulating supply is 5,128,989 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

