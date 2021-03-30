imbrex (REX) Reaches Market Cap of $170,780.40

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $170,780.40 and approximately $69.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,438.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.