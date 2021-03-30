Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 287.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $15,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,337,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.