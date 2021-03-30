ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 56.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

