Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Up 70.8% in March

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 626,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,938.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,804,406 shares of company stock valued at $196,216,022 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,953. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

