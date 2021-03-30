Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of IOR stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.28. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.