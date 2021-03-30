Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IOR stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.28. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.