Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $45,050.94 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 426,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,791. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

