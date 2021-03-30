Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 21.9% Higher This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $449,308.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00010600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

