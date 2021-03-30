Inex Project (INEX) Market Capitalization Tops $203,640.89

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Inex Project has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a market cap of $203,640.89 and $428.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

