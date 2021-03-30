Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
IFNNY stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.