Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

IFNNY stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

