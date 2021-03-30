Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.68

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.68 and traded as high as C$24.03. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 15,308 shares traded.

ISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$420 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

