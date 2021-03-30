InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of INFU stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 85,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,712. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

