Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. 3,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.