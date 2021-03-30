Ink Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $912,631.20 and approximately $158,248.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00058055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00258531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.62 or 0.00928643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

