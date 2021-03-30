Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 29.1% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $991,653.37 and $16,976.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

