Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.61

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.61 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 58.85 ($0.77). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 129,362 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.80. The stock has a market cap of £131.22 million and a PE ratio of 71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.