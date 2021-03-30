INO COIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $306,573.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $306,573.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00012971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,000.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

