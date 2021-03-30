Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$0.94. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 12,988 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

