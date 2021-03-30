InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $492,154.54 and $31.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.15 or 0.00366391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029087 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.83 or 0.05415375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,290,723 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

