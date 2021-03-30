Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Inseego alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $942.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.