Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires 4,066 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £7,603.42 ($9,933.92).

LON:BBH remained flat at $GBX 186.50 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 868,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.40. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.60 ($2.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

