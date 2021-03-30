Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,836. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

