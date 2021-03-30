Insider Buying: Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,150.

Centamin stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. 28,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,733. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Centamin plc has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

