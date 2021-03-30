Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) COO Jeffrey Tate purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,234. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

