Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger purchased 10,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,427.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Markus Sieger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 8,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,537.83% and a negative net margin of 903.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

