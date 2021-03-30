Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Buys 1,248 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 204 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66.

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

FEIM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 6,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

