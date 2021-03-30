Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of GMS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00.

GMS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. 210,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

